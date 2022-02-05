Skip to main content

How to Watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Today will be Round 3 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Seamus Power is hoping to extend his lead.

Seamus Power is atop the leaderboard with a five-stroke lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Power comes into today having gone 8-under yesterday, which brings his total to 16-under through two rounds.

How to watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS/The Golf Channel

Watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There is a tightly-contested three-way tie for the No. 2 position featuring Andrew Putnam, Tom Hoge, and Adam Svensson who all are 11-under through two rounds. Patrick Cantlay, Matthias Schwab, and Austin Smotherman all have a ten-under and will be hoping to push through today with a great round.

Hoge was atop the leaderboard after Round 1 with Power behind him. It is anyone's round today as these golfers will look to make a push for that No. 1 spot. 

Power looked unstoppable in Round 2. He set a record of being 16-under 128 after the 36 holes the golfers played. Power is hoping to carry that momentum and play into today's round. He has a tight grip on the lead and will have to play a bad round let it slip away.

Tune into CBS or The Golf Channel at 1 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

