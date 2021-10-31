Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Bermuda Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    It's the final round of the Bermuda Championship, and Taylor Pendrith leads the field.
    Author:

    Through three days in Bermuda, Canadian Taylor Pendrith (17 under par) finds himself in the driver seat for his first win on the PGA Tour. 

    He holds a three-stroke lead over Danny Lee (14 under) to start this morning, and if he maintains his play from the past two days, this tournament is a wrap. A theme this week has been the play of former Korn Ferry Tour golfers who are playing well and are in the hunt for their first PGA Tour win.

    How to Watch Bermuda Championship, Final Round Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Live Stream Bermuda Championship, Final Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Saturday was all about long birdies from the top of the leaderboard and down throughout the field.

    Pendrith started the tournament on a very mediocre note, shooting a one-under and finding himself in 26th place overall. That first round was all over the place with three birdies, one eagle and four bogeys. It was a challenge.

    Since then, he has shot 16 birdies, one eagle and only two bogeys. Yesterday he also set himself up for several eagles that resulted in birdies with great approach shots.

    Through three days Pendrith has played solid all-around golf, sitting fifth in driving distance (289.7 yards), fifth in putts per green in regulation (1.575) and eighth in greens in regulation (74.07%).

    This would be Pendrith’s first win on the PGA Tour in his rookie year after spending time on the Korn Ferry Tour.

    Just behind him is Lee, who along with Lucas Herbert ( 13 under), is from New Zealand and closest to the lead. They both shot 65 on Saturday to stay in the hunt.

    Someone to keep an eye is Curtis Thompson (10 under). He's sitting in eighth place. He has played consistently round over round and shot his best round on Saturday with seven birdies but one bogey and one double-bogey. If he cleaned those up he would be in contention today.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

