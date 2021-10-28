Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    How to Watch Bermuda Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The sixth event on this season's PGA Tour kicks off on the island of Bermuda, where every golfer is looking to get on the FedEx Cup list.
    Author:

    Don’t get lost in the triangle on your way to the green! The PGA Tour heads to Bermuda for the next event in the young season. 

    This is not a star-studded event, but it features plenty of the best young golfers in the world, some veterans, rookies off the Korn Ferry Tour, Ryder Cup participants and even more. Every event on the road to the FedEx Cup matters.

    How to Watch Bermuda Championship, First Round today:

    Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Bermuda Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The first round of the Bermuda Championship last year after Peter Malnati took an early lead:

    The favorites to watch include Matthew Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Mito Pereira.

    This is only the third year of this event. Brian Gay (15 under par) won in a playoff last year and Brendon Todd (24 under) win outright by five strokes.

    Other names to watch include Stephen Jaeger and Chad Ramey. The two former Korn Ferry Tour competitors have been strong early in the season on the PGA Tour.

    The five previous winners in the young PGA season, Max Homa, Sam Burns, Sung-jae Im, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama are not among the field this week. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Brian Gay
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Bermuda Championship, First Round

