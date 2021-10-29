Fireworks were on display on the course yesterday, setting up an exciting second round at the Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour.

Though the first round of the Bermuda Championship was suspended due to darkness with 13 golfers yet to wrap up, the play on the course set up for an exciting second round Friday.

How to Watch Bermuda Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Tied for the lead coming into Friday are Brandon Hagy and Chad Ramey (-6). Hagy navigated the course well for six straight holes before a bogey, then had the same luck on the back nine, with birdies on four straight holes before a double-bogey.

Ramey had a clean scorecard, finishing with six birdies and zero holes over par on the day. A strong week here at Bermuda will build on Ramey’s momentum after he finished tied for 14th at the Shriners Children’s Open two weeks ago.

Ludvig Aberg, Curtis Thompson and Adam Svensson (-2) all still have three or four holes remaining in the first round, which they will finish Friday morning before starting the second round.

Patrick Reed (-3) had the shot of the day on the 17th hole with an eagle.

The rest of the field includes Kiradech Aphibarnrat (-4), who is in the hunt after finishing second at the BMW PGA Championship two months ago, as well as Greyson Sigg (-3).