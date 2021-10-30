Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Bermuda Championship, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The cut line is set (E) and 75 golfers move forward into the weekend looking to snag a win early in the PGA Season at the Bermuda Championship.
    On Thursday, the best rounds were solid but nothing spectacular with the leaders at -6 overall. Then, on Friday the course just played better for so many golfers, including Taylor Pendrith (-11 overall, -10 on Friday) and Patrick Rodgers (-10 overall, -7 on Friday) who are at the top of the leaderboard with some competition below them. If they hold strong today like they did yesterday, it will make for a fun two-man race to crown a new Bermuda Championship winner.

    How to Watch Bermuda Championship, Third Round today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Bermuda Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV:

    Pendrith was a modest -1 on Thursday, with two birdies on the front nine (along with a bogey) and then sputtered on the back nine with a birdie and an eagle (along with three bogeys). Friday was completely different as he finished the day with nine birdies, an eagle and one solo bogey on the 13th.

    The change came with his driving distance Friday (plus-38.5 yards) and hitting the green on 16/18 holes (six better than Thursday). That is a recipe for success on any course.

    For Rodgers, it has been a steady two rounds, most noteworthy on Friday of course.

    He finished with six birdies, one bogey and one eagle Friday, with four birdies and one bogey on Thursday for solid consistency. Rodgers is hitting greens in regulation better than anyone in Bermuda (83.3%) and improved his driving distance (plus-15 yards) and putts per green (minus-0.181) between rounds.

    The rest of the field is pretty tight as well. Vincent Whaley (-9), Danny Lee (-8) and David Skinns (-8) are in the next group, with all three playing steady golf.

