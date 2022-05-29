The final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge tees off with No. 1 ranked Scottie Scheffler in the lead today.

Sometimes the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world needs to step onto a course and just win a tournament to remind everyone why they have that distinction. Scottie Scheffler has the opportunity to do that today with a two-stroke lead over the field after three straight rounds in the 60s and his best performance since the Masters in April.

How to Watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Scheffler shot a 68 to pull away from a massive group tied at the top of the leaderboard in the third round to take a two-stroke lead over the field:

This week Scheffler has been terrific with a clean scorecard through two rounds and through 54 holes shooting home 12 birdies and only one bogey. That bogey came on the 17th hole in round three, which was immediately erased with a birdie on the 18th hole.

Scheffler is looking to win for the first time since the Masters and show why he is the No. 1 golfer in the world, with one of the better runs over the last four to five months this calendar year.

Behind Scheffler are two golfers tied just two strokes back at -9 in Brendon Todd and Scott Stallings.

Todd made a run in the third round to climb the standings and if he can maintain that momentum, he will pose a real threat for Scheffler today.

He shot a -5 in the third round with three birdies and an eagle, for a clean scorecard overall on Saturday.

The live odds have Scheffler (-140) as the favorite to win today, with Todd (+700) behind him with the next best odds.

