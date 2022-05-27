A jam-packed leaderboard has fifteen players within one shot of the lead after one round in Fort Worth

An eight-way tie for the opening-round lead of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial has 42 players within four shots of the lead after the first day of play. Sunday’s come-from-behind winner of the PGA Championship Justin Thomas is not among the leaders after an opening-round 71, a clear five shots behind the leaders.

How to Watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round:

Match Date: May 27, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

World number one ranked Scottie Scheffler birdied three of his final five holes to shoot a 32 on the back nine on route to an opening-round 66. Also in the mix atop the leaderboard are Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Beau Hossler and Harold Varner III.

Scheffler has four tour wins since February including the Masters, his first major championship, back in April.

Jordan Spieth, who finished second here a year ago and has four runner-up finishes in this event, had an up and down day with two bogeys on the back nine carding a -1 score of 69.

Collin Morikawa, the only player in the World Golf Rankings top ten without a tour win this season is tied for 43rd after an even-par 70 on Thursday.

Kevin Na, who won here at Colonial in 2019, posted birdies on 17 and 18 to pull within one shot of the lead with a 67.

Regional restrictions may apply.