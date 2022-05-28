Skip to main content

How to Watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge tees off with the No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, in the lead today.

Through two rounds at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, there is a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard with a veteran and a new face all looking to finish today in the lead. The leaderboard underneath the trio at the top is a showcase for golf with veterans, young golfers and the top golfers on tour this year in the FedEx Cup standings.

How to Watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a 64 in the second round to close the gap and secure a tie for first place at the Charles Schwab Challenge:

Heading into the weekend, there might not be a golfer playing better on the course in Texas than Scheffler. He has nine birdies and zero bogeys through 36 holes to enter the weekend in a tie for the lead.

He is tied with Scott Stallings, a 15-plus-year veteran of the PGA Tour, and Beau Hossler, a relatively new face with zero PGA Tour wins.

After an up-and-down first round (eight birdies, five bogeys), Stallings found his groove with six birdies and zero bogeys in the second round. He is playing terrific and could put himself in a position to win the fourth tournament of his career.

Hossler is having a coming-out party this week after the first round where he wowed the crowd with two eagles in four holes on the front nine to having five birdies and zero bogeys in the second round.

The cut line was drawn at +1 with Abraham Ancer (+2), Stephan Jaeger (+3) and the two that just dueled in the playoffs at the PGA Championship, Will Zalatoris (+3) and Justin Thomas (+3), all missing the mark this week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_18370622
PGA Tour

How to Watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round

