The final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship starts with just a two-stroke gap between the leader and the field. Ben Martin (-14) finds himself with a two-stroke lead over the field and with seven total golfers between two and four strokes off the lead. This should be a very exciting and dramatic final round on one of the busiest days of the golf season so far this season.

How to Watch Corales Puntacana Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Jhonattan Vegas stormed up the leaderboard with a -7 to put himself in contention to win here today:

The final round today sets up eight golfers to have a chance at winning between Martin (-14) in the driver's seat as the leader in the clubhouse and the five golfers tied at -10 overall.

Martin built his lead with 21 birdies and seven bogeys to steadily build his lead with two straight 66 rounds and a 70 on Saturday that was enough to keep Chad Ramey (-12) and Vegas (-11) at bay.

Ramey has played it pretty steady as well through 54 holes with 15 birdies, an eagle and six bogeys overall.

Vegas is the one to watch after going for nine birdies, an eagle and only two bogeys over his last 36 holes. He has the momentum heading into the final round and will need to make up three strokes, which he has shown to be capable of this week.

The group tied at -10 is led by Cameron Percy with Martin Trainer, Thomas Detry, David Lipsky and Nate Lashley all in the mix entering today.

