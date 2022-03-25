The play has been strong to start the Corales Puntacana Championship as the second round begins today.

The first day on the course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic at the Corales Puntacana Championship saw a very competitive finish to the round with Ben Martin (-6) holding a one-stroke edge over the field. Now, the rest of the field looks to make their play on the leader with there not being a ton of separation ahead of the cut and the start of play this weekend, beginning here today.

How to Watch Corales Puntacana Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship saw Michael Gligic have the best round and put himself in a contending position over the weekend:

Martin finds himself in the lead, squarely on the back of his play on the back nine. He was even, with two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine, and looked like he was going to settle into the middle of the pack through the first round.

Then, he lit up the back nine with six birdies on nine holes and took the lead entering the second round today.

Just behind Martin in second place is Adam Schenk (-5) with just a one-stroke lead to make up after a five-birdie, zero-bogey day on the course.

Starting on the back nine today and with the momentum he built, Martin might aim to scare the field with a big score to start his day and push the lead out of sight for the rest of the field.

There are four golfers tied at -4 led by Graeme McDowell and Kiradech Aphibarnrat. McDowell finished his day with four birdies and zero bogeys, while Aphibarnrat had a wild day with four birdies, an eagle and two bogeys overall.

