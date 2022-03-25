Skip to main content

How to Watch Corales Puntacana Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The play has been strong to start the Corales Puntacana Championship as the second round begins today.

The first day on the course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic at the Corales Puntacana Championship saw a very competitive finish to the round with Ben Martin (-6) holding a one-stroke edge over the field. Now, the rest of the field looks to make their play on the leader with there not being a ton of separation ahead of the cut and the start of play this weekend, beginning here today.

How to Watch Corales Puntacana Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Corales Puntacana Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship saw Michael Gligic have the best round and put himself in a contending position over the weekend:

Martin finds himself in the lead, squarely on the back of his play on the back nine. He was even, with two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine, and looked like he was going to settle into the middle of the pack through the first round.

Then, he lit up the back nine with six birdies on nine holes and took the lead entering the second round today.

Just behind Martin in second place is Adam Schenk (-5) with just a one-stroke lead to make up after a five-birdie, zero-bogey day on the course.

Starting on the back nine today and with the momentum he built, Martin might aim to scare the field with a big score to start his day and push the lead out of sight for the rest of the field.

There are four golfers tied at -4 led by Graeme McDowell and Kiradech Aphibarnrat. McDowell finished his day with four birdies and zero bogeys, while Aphibarnrat had a wild day with four birdies, an eagle and two bogeys overall.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Corales Puntacana Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
10:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16270021
PGA Tour

How to Watch Corales Puntacana Championship, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
imago1010840516h
Formula 1

How to Watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Phil Watson35 minutes ago
USATSI_16471667
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
USATSI_17013035
NRL Rugby

How to Watch South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Sydney Roosters

By Phil Watson6 hours ago
imago1004245502h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Panama vs. Honduras in FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

By Rafael Urbina10 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) and guard Prentiss Hubb (3) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duke vs. Texas Tech: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
USATSI_17951618
NHL

How to Watch Predators at Golden Knights

By Ben Macaluso12 hours ago
Mar 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate center Leon Draisaitl (29) scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Nashville Predators celebrate the goal scored by center Matt Duchene (95) against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy