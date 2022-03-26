Through two rounds in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic consistency has been the key for the leader entering the weekend today. Ben Martin (-12) has shot back-to-back 66 rounds to carry a two-stroke lead over the rest of the field, with the next wave of golfers below him also featuring steady, consistent play. The cut was established at -1 overall and the remaining golfers looking to make a move up the leaderboard in one of the busiest weeks on the golf calendar.

How to Watch Corales Puntacana Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Corales Puntacana Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Martin used a second straight 66 to maintain his lead over the field and carry it into the third round here today:

Through 36 holes Martin has 17 birdies and three bogeys playing really good golf on the back nine and solid on the front nine so far. Martin has been very steady so far not getting himself into tough situations with an 85.7% driving accuracy and hitting 88.9% of greens in regulation. Both of those are significantly above the tournament average through 26 holes.

Sitting two strokes behind the lead, Alex Smalley (-10) had a great second round to make up some ground.

He has 12 birdies, one eagle, two bogeys and one double-bogey so far in this tournament.

Adam Schenk (-9) is tied with Chad Ramey (-9) in third place, three strokes back after eight birdies, an eagle and one bogey through 36 holes for a steady, not flashy first half of the tournament.

Ramey has 11 birdies and only two bogeys (both in the first round) so far as he is lurking, hunting in the background through two rounds. Ramey has the game to make a move up the leaderboard here today, especially if he is playing with limited errors like this.

