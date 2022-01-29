Skip to main content

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A Championship Saturday is rare for the PGA Tour, but the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open is here.

San Diego, California has created an unpredictable week of golf at the Farmers Insurance Open with a new leader at the end of every round and inconsistent play across the board, but the final round, Championship Saturday, showcases some of the best golfers in the world at the top of the leaderboard.

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Will Zalatoris had a great third round (-7, 65) to storm up the leaderboard and enter the final round with a share of the lead:

Billy Horschel held the lead after the first round all to himself, with Jon Rahm, Adam Schenk and Justin Thomas leading after the second round. Now, Zalatoris enters the final round with the lead.

In the third round, Zalatoris finished the day with five birdies and one eagle, steady strong overall play. Through the tournament he has 10 birdies, 3 eagles and 2 bogeys through 54 holes.

The round of the day went to Cameron Young with seven birdies, an eagle and a bogey for a round best 64 overall. He sits three strokes back of the lead entering today.

The final pairing will feature Jason Day (-14) with Zalatoris. He has 16 birdies, one eagle and four bogeys so far.

Rahm (-13) and Aaron Rai (-13) sit one stroke back with Sungjae Im (-12), Cameron Tringale (-12) and Justin Thomas (-12) all just two strokes back.

This final day has a chance to be special with some of the best overall golfers in the world all in the hunt and looking to get some FedEx Cup points early in the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Will Zalatoris
PGA Tour

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round

30 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jamiya Neal (55) drives the ball during the second half against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

30 seconds ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

30 seconds ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

30 seconds ago
Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard David Singleton (34) shoots against Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

30 seconds ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Maryland vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

30 seconds ago
Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard David Singleton (34) shoots against Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

30 seconds ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs Coppin State

30 seconds ago
Jan 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Islanders

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy