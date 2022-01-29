A Championship Saturday is rare for the PGA Tour, but the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open is here.

San Diego, California has created an unpredictable week of golf at the Farmers Insurance Open with a new leader at the end of every round and inconsistent play across the board, but the final round, Championship Saturday, showcases some of the best golfers in the world at the top of the leaderboard.

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Will Zalatoris had a great third round (-7, 65) to storm up the leaderboard and enter the final round with a share of the lead:

Billy Horschel held the lead after the first round all to himself, with Jon Rahm, Adam Schenk and Justin Thomas leading after the second round. Now, Zalatoris enters the final round with the lead.

In the third round, Zalatoris finished the day with five birdies and one eagle, steady strong overall play. Through the tournament he has 10 birdies, 3 eagles and 2 bogeys through 54 holes.

The round of the day went to Cameron Young with seven birdies, an eagle and a bogey for a round best 64 overall. He sits three strokes back of the lead entering today.

The final pairing will feature Jason Day (-14) with Zalatoris. He has 16 birdies, one eagle and four bogeys so far.

Rahm (-13) and Aaron Rai (-13) sit one stroke back with Sungjae Im (-12), Cameron Tringale (-12) and Justin Thomas (-12) all just two strokes back.

This final day has a chance to be special with some of the best overall golfers in the world all in the hunt and looking to get some FedEx Cup points early in the season.

