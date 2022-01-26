How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open, First Round:

Torrey Pines welcomes returning champ Patrick Reed among the 156 entrants to its famed north and south courses at the Farmers Insurance Open, first round.

Six of the world's top 10 golfers will step to the tee today to start the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla, California, including world No. 1 ranked Jon Rahm, as well as Justin Thomas, San Diego native Xander Schauffele and the PGA Tour’s only two-time winner this season, Hideki Matsuyama.

Bryson DeChambeau makes his return to Torrey Pines for the first time since 2018 looking for his first win at the storied course and his first win at any event since the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March of 2021.

Also in the field this week are two-time winners of this event Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Will Zalatoris who returns after a tie for seventh at last year's event on a sponsor exemption.

In 2021, Reed picked up his ninth PGA Tour win at this event finishing with a final round 68 as he went wire-to-wire winning by five strokes over Schauffele, Tony Finau, and Viktor Hovland.

With $8.4 million in prize money up for grabs including a $1.512 million share to the winner as well as 500 FedExCup Points, this event has drawn a large and competitive field.

Torrey Pines South will also play host to this year's U.S. Open in June, so many players are hoping to get a lay of the land prior to the 2022 major season beginning.

