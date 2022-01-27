Skip to main content

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the Farmers Insurance Open starts with seven golfers within three strokes of Billy Horschel’s lead.

Billy Horschel (-9) was steady and consistent with nine birdies and no shots over par to build a three-stroke lead over the field. 

There is a pack of golfers behind him ready to make a move today. Going back and forth between the southern (easier) and northern (more difficult) courses presents a fun challenge for the golfers in San Diego this week.

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a birdie day, with 10 golfers knocking home at least six birdies and Jon Rahm ending the day with an eagle on 18 to jump two strokes up the board.

Just behind Horschel is Michael Thompson (-8) who started hot with four birdies on the first five holes, then cooled down with four birdies on the final 13 holes overall. No shots over par and a steady, strong round.

The duo of Stephan Jaeger and Kevin Tway (-7) are tied for third place. They combined 15 birdies and one bogey from Tway on the first hole of the day.

Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler (-6) lead the pack in fifth place with Doug Ghim and Francesco Molinari.

Fowler, Ghim, and Molinari all shot clean scorecards with six birdies and no bogeys on the day. On the other hand, the No. 1 golfer in the world, Rahm, had a checkered scorecard after the front nine. He started great with four birdies through 11 holes, then traded birdies and bogeys for the next four holes before his eagle on No. 18.

Of the Top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings, only Sam Burns (-5) is in the hunt after the first round with Hideki Matsuyama (E), Talor Gooch (+1), Sungjae Im (-2), Hudson Swafford (-2), Max Homa (-4) and Tom Hoge (-3) having some work to do today and this weekend.

John Rahm
PGA Tour

