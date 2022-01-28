The third round of the Farmers Insurance Open kicks off Friday with three golfers in a tie for the lead.

Entering the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open, John Rahm (-13), Justin Thomas (-13) and Adam Schenk (-13) sit in a three-way tie atop the leaderboard.

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Schenk, Thomas and Rahm marched up the leaderboard with tremendous second rounds.

The cut line was established at two under par and talented golfers like Stephan Jaeger (-2), Bryson DeChambeau (-2) and Rickie Fowler (-2) all missed the cut. Jaeger shot a 65 and Fowler shot a 66 in the first round to finish in the top five, but they couldn't keep it up in the second round.

Schenk was terrific with 10 birdies on Thursday, four on his front nine and six in a row on the back nine. In fact, he had a run of eight straight birdies combined.

Rahm followed his 66 from the first round with a 65 in the second round, with a scorecard of eight birdies and one bogey. Thomas finished with nine birdies and zero bogeys, securing six birdies in eight holes at one point.

There is no doubt that Schenk, Rahm and Thomas are on top of their games and playing well entering the third round. Can any of them separate from the pack?

