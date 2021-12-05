Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Hero World Challenge, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Through three rounds, Collin Morikawa definitely has made the biggest swing this week and is in full control at the Hero World Challenge as we enter the final round.
    The first round started off very modestly with Daniel Berger in the lead (-6) in a three-way tie. Since then, the scores have exploded more with Collin Morikawa (-18) taking firm control with a five-stroke lead over the field. Having said that, the field is 19 of the best golfers in the world and all are completely capable of having a monstrous final round and putting pressure on Morikawa down the stretch.

    How to Watch Hero World Challenge, Final Round today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Hero World Challenge, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    On Saturday, Morikawa could not have played a better overall round of golf, starting off with an eagle on the third hole and six more birdies with zero bogeys along the way to create the gap on the leaderboard.

    He didn’t play poorly on the first two days, each with two bogeys which he balanced out with 12 birdies and one eagle.

    Brooks Koepka (-13) finds himself alone in second place as he has paced his week with 17 birdies and one blemish each day: bogey, bogey and double-bogey. He has the same exact amount of poor scores as Morikawa, just not as many birdies.

    There is a group of five golfers, Patrick Reed, Viktor Hovland, Berger, Sam Burns and Tony Finau (-12) that are right there too.

    However, the gap that Morikawa has created might be enough to play an even par day and win the tournament. Koepka’s best day this week has been -5 (twice), with only Burns (-7) and Berger (-6) having a single round this week that would allow them to either tie or pass Morikawa if he played it even today. 

