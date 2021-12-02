How to Watch Hero World Challenge, First Round

The PGA Tour has seen nine tournaments this season, but the Hero World Challenge is the first that has the majority of the top 10 players in the world in the field.

Last season, the Hero World Challenge was canceled due to the pandemic, but it's back in action this year from Albany. Henrik Stenson won by one stroke over Jon Rahm in 2019, whereas Rahm won in 2018 by four strokes over Tony Finau. This is often a showcase of the best golfers in the world, with Tiger Woods winning this event five times in 21 years to go with five more second-place finishes overall.

How to Hero World Challenge, First Round today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Stenson, who won this event two years ago and finished in second place in 2014. is not the favorite coming in but has great odds at +6500 to win.

The favorite entering the tournament is Rory McIlroy (+700) with Collin Morikawa, fresh off his PGA European Tour season win just behind (+750).

The best part about this event is that it really kicks off the PGA Tour season with Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and several other giants of the sport.

Entering today, Talor Gooch is at the top of the FedEx Cup leaderboard with Sam Burns and Sungjae Im right behind him. After today, the entire field is back in contention on the PGA Tour and the leaderboard is in for a shake-up.

