Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Hero World Challenge, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The PGA Tour has seen nine tournaments this season, but the Hero World Challenge is the first that has the majority of the top 10 players in the world in the field.
    Author:

    Last season, the Hero World Challenge was canceled due to the pandemic, but it's back in action this year from Albany. Henrik Stenson won by one stroke over Jon Rahm in 2019, whereas Rahm won in 2018 by four strokes over Tony Finau. This is often a showcase of the best golfers in the world, with Tiger Woods winning this event five times in 21 years to go with five more second-place finishes overall.

    How to Hero World Challenge, First Round today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Hero World Challenge, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Stenson, who won this event two years ago and finished in second place in 2014. is not the favorite coming in but has great odds at +6500 to win.

    The favorite entering the tournament is Rory McIlroy (+700) with Collin Morikawa, fresh off his PGA European Tour season win just behind (+750).

    The best part about this event is that it really kicks off the PGA Tour season with Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and several other giants of the sport.

    Entering today, Talor Gooch is at the top of the FedEx Cup leaderboard with Sam Burns and Sungjae Im right behind him. After today, the entire field is back in contention on the PGA Tour and the leaderboard is in for a shake-up.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Hero World Challenge, First Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    1:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Rory McIlroy
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Hero World Challenge, First Round

    1 minute ago
    torino
    Serie A

    How to Watch Torino vs Empoli FC

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15688031
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia at Texas Tech in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) high fives center Al Horford (42) after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks Point Guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) looks on during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) lies injured as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) grabs the ball during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelan Martin (21) dives into Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy