How to Watch Hero World Challenge, Second Round

The best golfers in the world are back on tour in upstate New York this week at the second round of the Hero World Challenge.

With 17 of the top 25 players in the world in action, it's no surprise that the leaderboard is crowded and the competition is stiff in Albany. Daniel Berger, Abraham Ancer and Rory McIlroy are all tied for the lead at six under par, with a trio of golfers just one stroke back and another quartet just two strokes back.

Hero World Challenge, Second Round

Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Berger built up a tie for the lead with five birdies on the front nine and an eagle with two bogeys on the back nine. Ancer did the opposite, with five birdies on the back nine with two birdies and a bogey on the front nine.

McIlroy was a double-bogey on the ninth hole away from the most impressive round of the day, with three birdies before and three birdies after with an eagle on the 14th hole.

For most of the golfers in contention, this is the first or second event on the PGA Tour season. They are just getting warmed up.

Just behind the leaders are Justin Thomas (five under), who started the day with three straight birdies and five in the first seven holes. Also at five under is Webb Simpson, who did his best work on the back nine with five birdies before ending the day with a bogey.

Brooks Koepka is also at five under with six birdies and one bogey on the day.

Keep an eye on Tony Finau (four under) and Viktor Hovland (four under), who both ended the first round on a hot streak. Finau wrapped up his back nine with an eagle and two birdies, and Hovland recorded three birdies and an eagle.

