Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Hero World Challenge, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Through 36 holes, 17 of the top 25 golfers on the PGA Tour have delivered some awesome play heading into the weekend at the third round of the Hero World Challenge.
    Author:

    The story of the first 18 holes at the Hero World Challenge was parity and seeing the best golfers in the world, in some cases, for the first time this season. On Friday, it was about those golfers showing why they are the best in the world, led by Bryson DeChambeau, who shot a 64 to take a one-stroke lead over a very competitive field heading into today.

    How to Hero World Challenge, Third Round today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Hero World Challenge, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    DeChambaeu had a solid start to the tournament with six birdies on Thursday, but two bogeys and a double-bogey killed his momentum. Then, he found his stroke, scoring nine birdies in the first 15 holes before another double-bogey and finishing with a birdie for a -11 overall and the lead heading into today.

    Just behind him are Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka at -10 overall.

    Morikawa would be tied at the top if not for a bogey on the 18th hole, but before that, he was cruising with six birdies and an awesome eagle on 15.

    Finau and Koepka have nearly the exact same scorecard with one bogey each on Friday, but Finau edged Koepka seven to six on birdies to climb into a tie for second place.

    Daniel Berger (-9) and Rory McIlroy (-7) took steps back and gave up the lead they shared after the first round.

    Keep an eye on Sam Burns (-8), who has nine birdies and only one bogey through 36 holes. This season, Burns has one win and finished T14, T5 and T7 in his other events. He is playing like a golfer ready to have a breakout season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Hero World Challenge, Third Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16836497
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Hero World Challenge, Third Round

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes running back Will Matthews (2) runs against Utah State Aggies defensive end Elijah Shelton (41) in the fourth quarter during the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch MAC Championship: Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

    2 minutes ago
    Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Harvard at Massachusetts in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    robert morris
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Robert Morris at Wisconsin-Milwaukee

    2 minutes ago
    seton hall basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Nyack College at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    memphis basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Memphis at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defending during the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch St. Joseph's at Villanova

    2 minutes ago
    miami hurricanes basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Clemson at Miami in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16881569
    College Football

    How to Watch Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy