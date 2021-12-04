How to Watch Hero World Challenge, Third Round

Through 36 holes, 17 of the top 25 golfers on the PGA Tour have delivered some awesome play heading into the weekend at the third round of the Hero World Challenge.

The story of the first 18 holes at the Hero World Challenge was parity and seeing the best golfers in the world, in some cases, for the first time this season. On Friday, it was about those golfers showing why they are the best in the world, led by Bryson DeChambeau, who shot a 64 to take a one-stroke lead over a very competitive field heading into today.

How to Hero World Challenge, Third Round today:

DeChambaeu had a solid start to the tournament with six birdies on Thursday, but two bogeys and a double-bogey killed his momentum. Then, he found his stroke, scoring nine birdies in the first 15 holes before another double-bogey and finishing with a birdie for a -11 overall and the lead heading into today.

Just behind him are Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka at -10 overall.

Morikawa would be tied at the top if not for a bogey on the 18th hole, but before that, he was cruising with six birdies and an awesome eagle on 15.

Finau and Koepka have nearly the exact same scorecard with one bogey each on Friday, but Finau edged Koepka seven to six on birdies to climb into a tie for second place.

Daniel Berger (-9) and Rory McIlroy (-7) took steps back and gave up the lead they shared after the first round.

Keep an eye on Sam Burns (-8), who has nine birdies and only one bogey through 36 holes. This season, Burns has one win and finished T14, T5 and T7 in his other events. He is playing like a golfer ready to have a breakout season.

