It is championship Sunday for the PGA Tour and the final round of the Honda Classic today.

Through three rounds, Daniel Berger (-11) has controlled the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic entering the final round in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The third round was a struggle for everyone, with the best round going to Shane Lowry. Berger enters the day with a five-stroke lead and a really great opportunity to run away with this tournament.

How to Watch Honda Classic, Final Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Honda Classic, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Through three rounds, Berger has shot a 65, 65 and 69 to get to -11 overall. He has 13 birdies and two bogeys overall. He has played the most consistent week of golf leading to this five-stroke lead entering today.

There are four golfers sitting five strokes back of the lead entering today led by Lowry, with Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama and Chris Kirk at -6.

Adam Svensson (-5) is six strokes back in sixth place with a golfers chance at coming back today.

Brooks Koepka (+1) is out of contention after three rounds with five bogeys, a double-bogey and six birdies. He came in as one of the biggest names in the field and with the potential to get his first win of the 2022 season, but will have to settle for just finishing the tournament above the cut line.

Berger just has to play the same game he has all week to maintain the lead and take the Honda Classic today.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Honda Classic, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
