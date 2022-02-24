Skip to main content

How to Watch Honda Classic, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic kicks off from Florida today.

Kicking off the first round in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. is the Honda Classic, which should be a very competitive tournament a few weeks ahead of the Players Championship in March. The field features the defending champion, a former No. 1 overall player and a field filled with the majority of the top players on the FedEx Cup leaderboard early in the season.

How to Watch Honda Classic, First Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Honda Classic, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 2021 Honda Classic saw some amazing shots and Matt Jones taking the win by five strokes over the field.

Defending champion Jones (+5000) has solid odds to repeat. He's not the favorite, but he also is not at the bottom of the field. He won last year by five strokes overall and looked really strong from start to finish, building off his dominant first round.

Entering today, per DraftKings the favorite to win is Sung-Jae Im (+1400) with Daniel Berger (+1600) not too far behind him as the second favorite.

Im won this event in 2020 by one stroke and finished tied for eighth, just seven strokes off the lead last year.

A few others to watch that have good odds are Brooks Koepka (+2500), Tommy Fleetwood (+2800) and Matthew Wolff (+4600).

Koepka finished tied for second in 2019 and was the No. 1 player in the world for 47 weeks not that long ago, but he has not reached the same level of success since then. A win here would be a strong momentum boost for Koepka this season.

