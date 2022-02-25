Skip to main content

How to Watch Honda Classic, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Second Round of the Honda Classic kicks off today on the PGA Tour.

After one round of play at the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida there is a pretty open field with Kurt Kitayama taking the lead into the clubhouse. Today will establish the cut line heading into the weekend after the second round of play, putting pressure on the field to step up and get back in the hunt. With the leader only at -6 climbing back up the leaderboard is not as challenging as it could have been.

How to Watch Honda Classic, Second Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Honda Classic, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first round featured some great shots and a crowded leaderboard at the top with not a lot of separation entering the second round:

Through the first round of play Kitayama shot a 64 to take the early lead at -6 entering today. In his first round, he shot seven birdies and one bogey to get that lead. He is going to have to really play well to ward off the field that is very competitive, filled with big names and talented golfers.

With only a one-stroke lead, Daniel Berger (-5), Chris Kirk (-5), Rory Sabbatini (-5) are all just one stroke back.

Five more are sitting at -3 in contention as well highlighted by Stephan Jaeger.

Brooks Koepka (-2) is in the hunt as well after a very lukewarm day. He finished the front nine with a birdie and a bogey to sit at even par through 14 holes. Koepka closed the day with two birdies on his final four holes to hopefully build some momentum entering today.

Can Koepka or someone in the field take over with a big round today heading into the weekend?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Honda Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
