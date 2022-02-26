With the cut line established the third round of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic kicks off today.

The play has been steady in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, at the Honda Classic where through two rounds of golf the leader, Daniel Berger (-10) holds a three-stroke lead over the field. The best round of golf so far has been a 64 (-6), showing the parity on the course and that with a big round anyone can jump up and steal this tournament today or over the weekend.

How to Watch Honda Classic, Third Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Through two rounds, Berger has shot back-to-back 65s to get where he is entering today. In the first round, he had five birdies and no bogeys, then, in the second round, he followed that up with six birdies and one bogey.

He is playing steady and consistent golf. If he keeps that up today, Berger is likely to run away with this event unless someone steps up.

Sitting in second place just three strokes back are Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama (-7).

Kitayama had the lead after the first round after shooting a tournament-best 64, then followed that up with a 69 to slide back. He finished the second round with one eagle, two birdies and three bogeys overall.

Brooks Koepka (E) went from a solid first round with work to do to even for the tournament after the second round and has a lot of work to do to get back in this.

There are two more golfers sitting four strokes back in Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson (-6) and two more at five strokes back in Chase Seiffert and Sepp Straka (-5) to round out the top of the leaderboard.

