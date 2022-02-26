Skip to main content

How to Watch Honda Classic, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the cut line established the third round of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic kicks off today.

The play has been steady in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, at the Honda Classic where through two rounds of golf the leader, Daniel Berger (-10) holds a three-stroke lead over the field. The best round of golf so far has been a 64 (-6), showing the parity on the course and that with a big round anyone can jump up and steal this tournament today or over the weekend.

How to Watch Honda Classic, Third Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Honda Classic, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Through two rounds, Berger has shot back-to-back 65s to get where he is entering today. In the first round, he had five birdies and no bogeys, then, in the second round, he followed that up with six birdies and one bogey.

He is playing steady and consistent golf. If he keeps that up today, Berger is likely to run away with this event unless someone steps up.

Sitting in second place just three strokes back are Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama (-7).

Kitayama had the lead after the first round after shooting a tournament-best 64, then followed that up with a 69 to slide back. He finished the second round with one eagle, two birdies and three bogeys overall.

Brooks Koepka (E) went from a solid first round with work to do to even for the tournament after the second round and has a lot of work to do to get back in this.

There are two more golfers sitting four strokes back in Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson (-6) and two more at five strokes back in Chase Seiffert and Sepp Straka (-5) to round out the top of the leaderboard.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Honda Classic, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17765030
PGA Tour

How to Watch Honda Classic, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas
5 minutes ago
Feb 18, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) drives past St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler at Marquette in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17748014
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

By Matthew Beighle
5 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) drives by Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Marquette vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) and teammates celebrate after a win against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) and teammates celebrate after a win against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) drives by Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17761664
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Flyers

By Ben Macaluso
35 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy