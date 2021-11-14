Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Open, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Scottie Scheffler holds the lead heading into Sunday's final round at the PGA Tour's Houston Open.
    Scottie Scheffler (-7) holds the lead entering Sunday's final round at the Houston Open on the PGA Tour.

    Last week, Matthew Wolff watched his lead disappear as rising star Viktor Hovland won the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico. Wolff, the No. 8-ranked player in the FedEx Cup standings, sits at six under par entering Sunday, just one stroke off the lead. 

    How to Watch Houston Open, Final Round today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Houston Open, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Scheffler started with a score of 72 (+2) on Thursday, but shot a 62 (-8) and a 69 (-1) in the second and third rounds to take the lead. Scheffler has been getting to the green (first in shots gained, 9.5) and finishing holes with his putter (tied for third in putts per green, 1.6).

    Wolff shot 68 (-2), 67 (-3) and 69 (-1) in the first three rounds for a steady tournament. He accomplished those scores with the second-most shots gained (8.5) and solid driving (seventh, 311.2 yards).

    Jhonattan Vegas, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer and Kevin Tway also find themselves at six under par and one stroke off the lead. Jason Kokrak, Russell Henley and Luke List sit at five under par.

    Sam Burns (-2) would need a big day to win, but the No. 1-ranked player in the FedEx Cup standings is in position for yet another top-14 finish this season. He is three for three so far.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Houston Open, Final Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
