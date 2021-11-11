Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch the Houston Open, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The eighth stop on the 2021-22 PGA Tour season swings into Houston’s Memorial Park with a $1.35 million winners share for the Houston Open.
    Carlos Ortiz, 2020 Champion of the Houston Open, returns to defend his title against a stacked field including Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, previous winner of this event Ian Poulter, and a trio of winners already this season in Sam Burns, Sungjae Im and Max Homa.

    At the par 70 Memorial Park Golf Course, $7.5 million in total prize money up for grabs in the four-day stroke play event. 

    How to Watch the Houston Open, First Round:

    Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: The Golf Channel

    You can stream the Houston Open, First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last year, Ortiz carded a final round 65, defeating Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson by two strokes for his first career PGA Tour victory. Ortiz finished the season with seven top 25 finishes in 28 events, earning $2,682,104 and finishing 48th in the FedExCup Standings. 

    This season, he has made the cut in four out of five starts, including a second-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

    Burns, who currently sits atop the FedExCup Standings, held the outright lead in this event last year after 54-holes. He shot a final round 72 and ended up tied for seventh, six shots behind Ortiz.

    Koepka, who consulted on the redesign of the course in 2018, had a 65-65 weekend on his way to a fifth-place finish. This week, Brooks and his younger brother Chase Koepka are both on the starting list for the tournament.

    This event often provides a lot of close competition. Five times since 2009, a playoff has been required to determine a champion, most recently in 2018 when Poulter defeated Beau Hossler on the first hole of the playoff for his third career PGA tour win.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Houston Open, First Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    1:00
    PM/
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
