Cut day looms at the Houston Open with half of the field still to complete the first round after rain and darkness suspended play.

A trio of players woke up today with a share of the first-round lead, as 2017 Houston Open champion Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Marc Leishman all carded 65s on Thursday after an inch of rain delayed the start of the tournament by two-and-a-half hours, then darkness suspended play as none of the afternoon tee times were able to complete their rounds.

How to Watch the Houston Open, Second Round:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Luke List holed out from 179 yards for an eagle on the 514-yard par-4 14th to push him to five under, but his round ended when play was stopped after his 15th hole, placing him among the leaders as Friday begins.

2007 Houston Open champion Adam Scott birdied No. 16 and No. 17 to finish with an opening round 68 (two under par, tied for 12th) while Tony Finau, the highest-ranked player in this week’s field, bogeyed No. 11 and No. 12 to end his day with a 69, leaving him four shots off the lead.

Matthew Wolf, who entered this week ranked eighth in the FedExCup points standings, posted three birdies on the front nine and finished the day with a 68. He is among a large group tied for 12th place.

Brooks Koepka was even par through nine holes when play was suspended Thursday, while his younger brother Chase Koepka, who is playing on a sponsor exemption, was three over par through seven holes.