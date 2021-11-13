Martin Trainer (-10) enters Saturday with a one-stroke lead at the Houston Open, but 65 golfers need to finish the second round after it was suspended Friday due to darkness.

Of the top golfers on the leaderboard, just Jason Kokrak (-8) still has to complete his round Saturday. He was six under par with six birdies and zero bogeys Friday. Kevin Tway (-9) sits right behind Trainer.

How to Watch Houston Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Trainer built his lead with steady play through two rounds. He shot 65 on back-to-back rounds with 11 birdies and one bogey through 36 holes. He is first in strokes gained, ninth in putts per green in regulation and tied for ninth in scrambling (83.3%).

The hottest golfer in the field is Scottie Scheffler, who shot eight under par Friday. It easily could have been nine under par if he didn’t hit his only bogey on the fourth hole.

Scheffler is tied for fifth in strokes gained and first in putts per green in regulation in the field.

Looking at the FedEx Cup standings, No. 1-ranked Sam Burns (-3) and Sungjae Im (-2) are not in a great position entering the weekend but are not out of the running. They both finished their rounds on Friday, with Burns making up some strokes after a modest first round.

