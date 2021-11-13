Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Open, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Martin Trainer (-10) enters Saturday with a one-stroke lead at the Houston Open, but 65 golfers need to finish the second round after it was suspended Friday due to darkness.

    Of the top golfers on the leaderboard, just Jason Kokrak (-8) still has to complete his round Saturday. He was six under par with six birdies and zero bogeys Friday. Kevin Tway (-9) sits right behind Trainer.

    How to Watch Houston Open, Third Round today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Houston Open, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Trainer built his lead with steady play through two rounds. He shot 65 on back-to-back rounds with 11 birdies and one bogey through 36 holes. He is first in strokes gained, ninth in putts per green in regulation and tied for ninth in scrambling (83.3%).

    The hottest golfer in the field is Scottie Scheffler, who shot eight under par Friday. It easily could have been nine under par if he didn’t hit his only bogey on the fourth hole.

    Scheffler is tied for fifth in strokes gained and first in putts per green in regulation in the field.

    Looking at the FedEx Cup standings, No. 1-ranked Sam Burns (-3) and Sungjae Im (-2) are not in a great position entering the weekend but are not out of the running. They both finished their rounds on Friday, with Burns making up some strokes after a modest first round.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Houston Open, Third Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    How to Watch Houston Open, Third Round

