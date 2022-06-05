The final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is all lined up for a Billy Horschel win today.

As the final round tees off from Dublin, Ohio, for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Billy Horschel enters with a five-stroke lead over the field and is in firm control on championship Sunday. This would be his first win of the season and the seventh of his career, but first, he has to go out there and take care of business with a motivated field behind today.

How to Watch the Memorial Tournament, Final Round today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Horschel shot seven-under-par in the third round to build out his lead with a fantastic overall performance on Saturday:

Horschel’s last win came last season at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and he has had one win per season for the last three years. The only year he finished with more than one win was back in 2013-2014 when he won twice.

In the third round, he shot seven-under-par to get to 13-under-par overall, five strokes ahead of the rest of the field.

Behind him tied at eight-under-par are Aaron Wise and Cameron Smith. Since the first round Smith has been steadily declining in play to slip further down the leaderboard as Wise has played steady, with no monster rounds to show he has a comeback in him.

Keep an eye on Daniel Berger who is seven-under-par after a 67 in the third round to give himself a fighting chance. Another round like that and he would be just a stroke back of Horschel today.

