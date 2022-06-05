Skip to main content

How to Watch the Memorial Tournament, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Billy Horschel enters the final round with a five-shot lead after a blistering 65 on Saturday at the Memorial Tournament.

Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, is the host to today’s final round of the Memorial Tournament, where Billy Horschel (13-under-par) enters with a commanding lead a week after missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. American Aaron Wise and Australian Cameron Smith are tied at eight-under-par with Daniel Berger, Jhonathan Vegas and Francesco Molinari at seven-under-par.

How to Watch the Memorial Tournament, Final Round:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KYES - Anchorage, AK)

Live stream the Memorial Tournament, Final Round: Get Access Now!

After bogeying the first hole of the tournament on Thursday, Horschel has played his last 53 holes without a bogey en route to the massive lead. A win for Horschel today would be his seventh PGA Tour victory, his first since winning the WGC Match Play Championship in 2021.

Sahith Theegala carded a third-round 68 to match his round-one score, but a second-round 75 might have taken him out of contention and will start the day tied for 12th at five-under-par.

Two-time winner of this event and 2021 champion Patrick Cantlay posted back-to-back 69s on Friday and Saturday and starts the day in a five-way tie for seventh at six-under-par.

In 2021, Jon Rahm, who currently is tied for 41st at even-par and held a six-stroke lead after 54 holes but was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Memorial Tournament, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: CBS (KYES - Anchorage, AK)
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18451019
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

By Ben Macaluso14 seconds ago
USATSI_18455112
PGA Tour

How to Watch the Memorial Tournament, Final Round

By Brandon Rush14 seconds ago
USATSI_18389977
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Principal Charity Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas14 seconds ago
Jun 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) high fives baseman Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jun 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) high fives baseman Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
USATSI_18452936
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Royals

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
imago1012467658h
Track and Field

How to Watch Wanda Diamond League - Rabat

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
USATSI_18431814
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: UCLA vs Florida State

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy