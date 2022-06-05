Billy Horschel enters the final round with a five-shot lead after a blistering 65 on Saturday at the Memorial Tournament.

Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, is the host to today’s final round of the Memorial Tournament, where Billy Horschel (13-under-par) enters with a commanding lead a week after missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. American Aaron Wise and Australian Cameron Smith are tied at eight-under-par with Daniel Berger, Jhonathan Vegas and Francesco Molinari at seven-under-par.

How to Watch the Memorial Tournament, Final Round:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KYES - Anchorage, AK)

After bogeying the first hole of the tournament on Thursday, Horschel has played his last 53 holes without a bogey en route to the massive lead. A win for Horschel today would be his seventh PGA Tour victory, his first since winning the WGC Match Play Championship in 2021.

Sahith Theegala carded a third-round 68 to match his round-one score, but a second-round 75 might have taken him out of contention and will start the day tied for 12th at five-under-par.

Two-time winner of this event and 2021 champion Patrick Cantlay posted back-to-back 69s on Friday and Saturday and starts the day in a five-way tie for seventh at six-under-par.

In 2021, Jon Rahm, who currently is tied for 41st at even-par and held a six-stroke lead after 54 holes but was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

