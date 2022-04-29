Skip to main content

How to Watch Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the Mexico Open will have plenty of intrigue with a six way tie at the top of the leaderboard today.

Through one round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, there is a six-way tie at the top of the leaderboard with some really strong golf from a former No. 1 player in the world. Jon Rahm is tied with five others in a relatively strong field, with his presence being felt after sitting at the top of the world golf rankings for 43 straight weeks.

Jon Rahm (-7) took a share of the lead after the first round with some of his best overall golf of the year from the former world’s No. 1 golfer:

Overall in the first round, Rahm had a clean scorecard with five birdies and one eagle, with no bogeys on the day. He started off slow and steady, with a birdie on four and just one under through six holes.

Then, he knocked home an eagle on seven and rounded out the back nine with four birdies on the final seven holes.

Tied with Rahm are Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax, Bryson Nimmer and Scott Brown.

Todd also had a clean scorecard with seven birdies and no bogeys, doing most of his work (five birdies) on the front nine. Mullinax and Byrd finished with one bogey each in the first round, Mullinax also ended the day with one eagle.

Nimmer had the most eventful first round starting off with two bogeys, then ended the front nine with three birdies and an eagle before a clean back nine with four birdies and zero bogeys.

The golf has been strong at the top of the leaderboard and should make for a great round today as the cut line is established for the tournament.

