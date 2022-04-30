Skip to main content

How to Watch Mexico Open at Vidanta, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta finds Jon Rahm still at the top of the leaderboard.

Through 36 holes Jon Rahm (-12) holds a two-stroke lead over the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta as the former world’s number one golfer looks laser-focused. There is a competitive field around Rahm with one golfer two strokes back and another six just three strokes back. The cut line was established at -1 as the top 74 golfers continue on to finish out the tournament.

How to Watch Mexico Open at Vidanta, Third Round today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Mexico Open at Vidanta, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rahm maintained his lead with back to back rounds in the 60’s heading into the weekend reminding the PGA Tour how good he is on the course:

In the second round, Rahm went for eight more birdies but had a rougher round with three bogeys on the day. The first round was much cleaner and fluid for Rahm with five birdies and one eagle, no bogeys for the round.

He closed strong with four birdies and one bogey on the back nine showing the poise and skill it requires to be one of the best golfers on the planet.

Just behind Rahm is Alex Smalley (-10) after five birdies, an eagle and two bogeys in the second round. He had a terrific back nine as well shooting -5 with three birdies and one eagle to end his second round.

Adam Long, Andrew Novak, Cameron Champ, Patrick Reed and Trey Mullinax are all tied at -9 and still in the hunt.

Saturday and the third round can be a make-or-break round for the field. It is a great opportunity to continue the momentum and put the rest of the field on notice, getting in the heads of their competitors. 

