How to Watch Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta kicks off less than a month from the PGA Championship.

The PGA Tour heads to Mexico for the 72nd annual Mexico Open at Vidanta from Vallarta, Mexico. The tournament has gone through different name changes and iterations over the years but is one of the bigger events in the country all year. This event is sandwiched after the Masters and Zurich Classic, but before the PGA Championship as an event on the PGA Tour calendar. 

How to Watch Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Kicking off the first round, Jon Rahm (+280) is the favorite to win this week by a wide margin over the field, which has Aaron Wise (+1600) as the next best bet.

Tony Finau (+2200), Abraham Ancer (+2500) and Kevin Na (+4000) are strong names with good odds underneath the odds favorite.

Last year, Alvaro Ortiz (-23) won by three strokes over the field with Drew Nesbitt as the runner-up. This event has been won by a native Mexican golfer two of the last four years it has been held, with 2020 being an off year where the event was not held.

Nesbitt won in 2019 (-17) by two strokes and was the runner-up in 2021 showing the Canadian golfer has a good feel in this tournament.

The tournament shifts from Estrella del Mar to Vidanta Vallarta so there will be a different feel to the course and the holes this season.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
