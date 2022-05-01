Skip to main content

How to Watch Mexico Open at Vidanta, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It is championship Sunday at the Mexico Open at Vidanta as Jon Rahm looks to get a win..

At the start of the first round, Jon Rahm (-15) got off to a strong start and built a lead that he has yet to relinquish as we enter the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He is just two strokes up on the field with two golfers nipping at his heels and three more a strong round away from making the former world’s No. 1 ranked golfer sweat through the final 18 holes today.

How to Watch Mexico Open at Vidanta, Final Round today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Mexico Open at Vidanta, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The only concern for Rahm today is that he has slowly had lesser rounds every day since his first-round 64, following that with a 66 and a 68 to currently only hold a two-stroke lead entering today.

In the third round on Saturday, he had four birdies to only one bogey, a strong overall day that if replicated would put the pressure on the field to shoot a 66 at worst to come back and tie the Spanish golfer.

Of the two golfers behind Rahm tied at -13, both Kurt Kitayama and Cameron Champ have each shot a 66 this week and played steady golf overall.

Champ shot his 66 in the second round, which is more replicable than Kitayama, who had a 70 in the second round with today’s holes matching the second round.

Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers and Davis Riley are all tied at -12 and in the mix themselves. Riley shot a 65 in the second round, which could be something to watch for here today as he tries to close the gap.

Lashley is coming off a 64 in the third round and has a lot of momentum as well.

