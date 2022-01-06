Skip to main content

How to Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 12th event of the PGA Tour season kicks off in Hawaii with the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions has been around for 69 years and is one of the oldest events on the PGA Tour from the beautiful location of Hawaii. Last year, Harris English won in a playoff over Joaquin Niemann. This year, the field is stacked for the tournament and should be a really awesome four days on the golf course.

How to Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today, eight of the top 10 in the FedEx Cup points standings are in this event. It is early in the season, but Talor Gooch is currently sitting in first place, with Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama and Viktor Hovland rounding out the top five overall.

Last year’s FedEx Cup Champion, Patrick Cantlay, is in the field this week along with No. 1 in the world-ranked Jon Rahm and 40 other top golfers.

Heading into the first round today, Rahm is the favorite (+750 to win) with Justin Thomas (+800 to win) right on his heels.

Defending champion English also has good odds (+3500 to win).

The PGA Tour season is going to really kick off soon with the best golfers in the world getting back on the course now more consistently. Only Hovland has won multiple events so far this season, with every other winning golfer only taking one tournament.

So far, only 4,000 points have been doled out this season with nearly an entire year of golf on the horizon, starting today in Hawaii.

How To Watch

January
6
2022

Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Hideki Matsuyama
PGA Tour

