How to Watch Tournament of Champions, Second Round

How to Watch PGA Tournament of Champions, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the Tournament of Champions tees off Friday.

The first round of the Tournament of Champions saw some stellar play, with Cameron Smith (-8) taking a one stroke lead. Friday's second round will establish the cut heading into the weekend and see if Smith can hold strong through 36 holes.

How to Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There were plenty of great shots and performances in the first round, with Smith taking the lead and Jon Rahm right on his heels.

Smith had two birdies on the front nine and three birdies and an eagle on the back nine.

Sitting one stroke behind Smith are Daniel Berger, No. 1 ranked golfer in the world Jon Rahm and defending FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay.

Berger ended his day with a bogey sandwiched between two birdies in the final three holes or he would be tied atop the leaderboard. Rahm had no bogeys and seven birdies, four of which came on the final six holes of the day.

Cantlay is playing in his first competitive event since winning the FedEx Cup last season.

The defending champion at the Tournament of Champions, Harris English, is sitting at even par and tied for 35th. He has a lot of work to do to defend his crown this weekend.

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
