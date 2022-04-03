Four players share the lead entering the final round in San Antonio in the final pre-Masters tuneup tournament.

Brandt Snedeker and Beau Hossler made big moves in Saturday's third round at the Valero Texas Open and are two of the four players entering Sunday's final round with a share of the 54-hole lead.

How to Watch PGA Tour Valero Texas Open Final Round Today:

Date: April 3, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel, switching to NBC (WRCB-Chattanooga, TN) at 2 p.m. ET

Snedeker and Hossler each shot rounds of 5-under par 67 to vault up the leaderboard and are 10-under entering Sunday's final round. Dylan Frittelli and J.J. Spaun are also at 10-under, with Scott Stallings one shot back after also firing a 67 on Saturday.

Second-round leader Ryan Palmer had a disastrous day on Saturday, carding a 5-over par 77 and plummeting into a tie for 21st place. Last year's winner, Jordan Spieth, is 2-over for the tournament after a third-round 74 on the par-72 The Oaks course at TPC San Antonio.

Snedeker and Hossler have identical scorecards through 54 holes, shooting opening-round 73s before recovering with rounds of 66 and 67 the last two days. They entered play Saturday tied for 13th, while Spaun moved up from fifth. Frittelli entered the third round in second place, two shots behind Palmer's 10-under 134.

Coverage begins Sunday with an hour on The Golf Channel before switching over to NBC at 2 p.m. ET.

