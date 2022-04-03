Skip to main content

How to Watch PGA Tour Valero Texas Open, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Four players share the lead entering the final round in San Antonio in the final pre-Masters tuneup tournament.

Brandt Snedeker and Beau Hossler made big moves in Saturday's third round at the Valero Texas Open and are two of the four players entering Sunday's final round with a share of the 54-hole lead. 

How to Watch PGA Tour Valero Texas Open Final Round Today:

Date: April 3, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel, switching to NBC (WRCB-Chattanooga, TN) at 2 p.m. ET

Live stream the final round of the PGA Tour Valero Texas Open on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Snedeker and Hossler each shot rounds of 5-under par 67 to vault up the leaderboard and are 10-under entering Sunday's final round. Dylan Frittelli and J.J. Spaun are also at 10-under, with Scott Stallings one shot back after also firing a 67 on Saturday.

Second-round leader Ryan Palmer had a disastrous day on Saturday, carding a 5-over par 77 and plummeting into a tie for 21st place. Last year's winner, Jordan Spieth, is 2-over for the tournament after a third-round 74 on the par-72 The Oaks course at TPC San Antonio.

Snedeker and Hossler have identical scorecards through 54 holes, shooting opening-round 73s before recovering with rounds of 66 and 67 the last two days. They entered play Saturday tied for 13th, while Spaun moved up from fifth. Frittelli entered the third round in second place, two shots behind Palmer's 10-under 134.

Coverage begins Sunday with an hour on The Golf Channel before switching over to NBC at 2 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Valero Texas Open Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel/NBC (WRCB-Chattanooga, TN)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17998819
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Sabres

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_15440211
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Bucks

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18004391
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Celtics

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18002929
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Singles Final, WTA Doubles Final

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17441786
College Baseball

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma in College Baseball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17492280
PBA Bowling

How to Watch PBA Bowling: USBC Masters

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17986301
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Braves

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17998579
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Astros vs. Nationals

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17997336
PGA Tour

How to Watch PGA Tour Valero Texas Open, Final Round

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy