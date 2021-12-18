Skip to main content
    How to Watch PNC Championship, Day 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    There are a lot of amazing things about the PNC Championship, but seeing Tiger Woods and his son on the course is going to be special.
    The PNC Championship is another fun tournament on the golf schedule with some of the best golfers in the world pairing with their families to play two days of golf in Orlando this week. 

    This year there is a field of 20 golfers with their family members, including Tiger Woods and his son Charlie, No. 1 LPGA player Nelly Korda and her dad Petr, and 18 other pairings looking to have fun and win together just before Christmas.

    How to Watch PNC Championship, Day 1 today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch PNC Championship, Day 1 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Woods's son, Charlie, looked fantastic in the pro-am leading up to today's PNC Championship:

    In the Pro-AM earlier this week, Tiger looked awesome shot-after-shot while Charlie looked even better in his second year playing in this event.

    The other really fun pairing is Petr, the former professional tennis player, playing with his daughter Nelly. In recent years he's acted as caddy for his two daughters on the LPGA Tour.

    Last year this event was won by former FedEx Cup Champion Justin Thomas and his father Mike (25 under par). They won by one stroke over Vijay Singh and his son Qass, both pairings are in the field again this year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

