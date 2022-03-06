Skip to main content

How to Watch Puerto Rico Open, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ryan Brehm looks to win from start to finish today in the final round of the Puerto Rico Open.

The final round of the Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande sees the leader, Ryan Brehm (-15), enter with a three-stroke lead over the field. He has the opportunity to control the tournament virtually from start to finish and to win for the first time this season. There is one golfer just three strokes back and four more within four strokes of the lead, giving Brehm a wide berth to the finish line.

How to Watch Puerto Rico Open, Final Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Puerto Rico Open, Final Round online with fuboTV:

Through 54 holes, Brehm has been clear and away the best golfer this week. He finished the first round with six birdies and zero bogeys, the second round with three birdies and an eagle and the third round with five birdies and his first bogey of the week.

It is Brehm’s tournament to lose here today.

Just behind Brehm is Michael Kim (-12), who has played another steady week with 15 birdies and only four bogeys overall, not as strongly as Brehm due to the bogeys, but right there in the mix today in the final pairing.

The rest of the field behind the leader and Kim are a quartet of golfers at -11 overall.

Chad Ramey, Andrew Novak, Tommy Gainey and Max McGreevy are all in the mix and will need a huge day to come from behind for the win. Of the four, McGreevy has shown the ability to have a huge round this week with a second-round 64 (-8) that put him in contention, before falling back on Saturday with a 71 (-1).

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Puerto Rico Open, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

