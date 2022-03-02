Skip to main content

How to Watch Puerto Rico Open, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With two events this week on the PGA Tour the first round of the Puerto Rico Open starts today.

The first round of the Puerto Rico Open takes place today from Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. This event has been around since 2008 with former winners like Viktor Hovland (2020) and Tony Finau getting his first-ever PGA Tour win (2016) in the tournament’s history.

This year the field will be thinner due to the overall golf world’s schedule, but that just means the next Hovland or Finau could take full advantage of this opportunity to get a huge win on the PGA Tour.

How to Watch Puerto Rico Open, First Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Last year Branden Grace won this event by one stroke over Jhonattan Vegas in a duel between the two from the first round to the final holes:

Entering today the favorite to win the Puerto Rico Open is Mark Hubbard (+1800) with Matthias Schwab (+2000) right behind him in the odds.

The top-ranked golfer entering the first round is Kurt Kitayama (+2500) who is tied for the third-best odds overall to win.

Last year's top two finishers, Grace and Vegas are not in the field and have no odds this week. All odds per DraftKings.

This year the field is thinned out with the Arnold Palmer Invitational also taking place this week. A lot of the higher-ranked golfers are opting for that event, leaving this wide open for a fresh face to not only win but move up the leaderboard and steal some points along the way.

There are only so many tournaments and opportunities to gain points throughout the season, with this week in Puerto Rico being one of those events.

