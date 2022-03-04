Skip to main content

How to Watch Puerto Rico Open, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With one round in the books, who will step up before the cut in the second round of the Puerto Rico Open today?

Through one round in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, the leader in the clubhouse is Chase Seiffert (-7), but he's just one stroke up on the field. Michael Kim (-6) is one stroke behind him and two others are two strokes back (-5) entering today’s second round. With the Arnold Palmer Invitational also taking place this week, the rest of the PGA Tour has had the opportunity to step up and win a tournament in Puerto Rico.

How to Watch Puerto Rico Open, Second Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Puerto Rico Open, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seiffert kicked things off on a hot streak with birdies on four of the first five holes, then after his only bogey on the day, he added in four more birdies to take control of the leaderboard. The final birdie came on the 18th hole allowing him to have separation over the field.

Kim is just one stroke behind the leader with six birdies on the day in the first round, three on the front nine and three on the back nine. He had zero bogeys overall in the first round and played a great first round.

Just behind those two are two golfers tied at -5 overall in Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Aaron Baddeley.

Aphibarnrat started off like a house on fire as well with two birdies in his first two holes, with an eagle added through the first five holes.

The rest of the field is playing well and this could be a huge second round to create separation and the cut line today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

