The third round of the Puerto Rico Open kicks off today with just 36 holes left in the tournament.

Through two rounds of the Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico the leader in the clubhouse is Ryan Brehm (-11) with a two-stroke lead over the field. He shot a 66 followed by a 67 to take the lead with the most consistent two rounds in the field so far. There is a lot of golf to be played and Brehm will need to stay on top of his game to ward off the field and win his first PGA Tour event of the season this week.

How to Watch Puerto Rico Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Max McGreevy stormed up the leaderboard with a 64 to get within one stroke of the lead entering the weekend:

On Friday Brehm went for three birdies and an eagle for a clean scorecard and took the lead overall from the field. Overall through 36 holes he has nine birdies, an eagle and zero bogeys for the best card so far in the tournament.

Just one stroke behind Brehm are the trio of Michael Kim, Satoshi Kodaira and Max McGreevy.

The star of Friday was McGreevy who shot a round-best 64 to make up for his first-round 70 and get right back in the mix. He went for eight birdies and zero bogeys in the second round to give himself the opportunity to win here this weekend.

Kim had four birdies and one bogey on Friday while Kodaira went for six birdies and zero bogeys himself.

The field is wide open for the taking in Puerto Rico with the four golfers at the very top, one at -9 (Callum Tarren) and nine more sitting at -8 just three strokes back of the lead. Today should be a great day on the golf course if the first two days are any indication of the play from the leaders and the field overall.

