Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch QBE Shootout, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Harris English and Matt Kuchar are in a position to win their fourth title and etch their names in the record books with a win.
    Author:

    Jason Day and Marc Leishman (-8 on the day, -24 overall) added to their lead heading into the final day, with a four-ball competition today. Yesterday was the modified alternate shot, which played to the favor of the leaders, as well as Sam Burns and Billy Horschel (-10 on the day) and Matt Kuchar and Harris English (-8 on the day). Which teams will continue the strong play to take the course record and then win?

    How to Watch QBE Shootout, Final Round Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Live Stream QBE Shootout, Final Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Marc Leishman is absolutely on fire with more eagles on Saturday and so many other near eagles throughout the week.

    The play has been stellar with the teams balancing each other out, playing the course well and just overall having a blast out there. Coming into this week, the record here is -37 set last year by Harris and Kuchar.

    In that tournament they dominated, winning by nine strokes and absolutely crushing the field. Typically, the QBE Shootout is one by less than three strokes or goes to a playoff. In fact, since 1992 this event has been won by 3+ strokes only three times.

    Harris and Kuchar are in a great position to either win their fourth event or at the very least finish runner-up for the third time in the seven years they’ve teamed together.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    QBE Shootout, Final Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) blocks the shot of Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) has a shot blocked by a group of Toronto Raptors players in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    napoli
    Soccer

    SSC Napoli vs. Empoli FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Golf Course
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch QBE Shootout, Final Round

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Colgate at St. John's

    1 minute ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives to the basket between Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) and forward Race Thompson (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Merrimack at Indiana

    1 minute ago
    malik osborne
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida State at South Carolina

    1 minute ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) dribbles the ball past Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Carolina vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy