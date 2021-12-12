Harris English and Matt Kuchar are in a position to win their fourth title and etch their names in the record books with a win.

Jason Day and Marc Leishman (-8 on the day, -24 overall) added to their lead heading into the final day, with a four-ball competition today. Yesterday was the modified alternate shot, which played to the favor of the leaders, as well as Sam Burns and Billy Horschel (-10 on the day) and Matt Kuchar and Harris English (-8 on the day). Which teams will continue the strong play to take the course record and then win?

How to Watch QBE Shootout, Final Round Today:

Match Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Marc Leishman is absolutely on fire with more eagles on Saturday and so many other near eagles throughout the week.

The play has been stellar with the teams balancing each other out, playing the course well and just overall having a blast out there. Coming into this week, the record here is -37 set last year by Harris and Kuchar.

In that tournament they dominated, winning by nine strokes and absolutely crushing the field. Typically, the QBE Shootout is one by less than three strokes or goes to a playoff. In fact, since 1992 this event has been won by 3+ strokes only three times.

Harris and Kuchar are in a great position to either win their fourth event or at the very least finish runner-up for the third time in the seven years they’ve teamed together.

