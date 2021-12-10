How to Watch QBE Shootout, First Round

The two-player-per-team tournament is one of the more fun, unique weeks on the golf calendar every year. The QBE Shootout begins today with first-round action.

The 33rd annual playing of this shootout, now named the QBE Shootout, is one of the most unique events on the tour schedule. Teams are paired up with the best players on the PGA Tour, the LPGA Tour and even legends. In recent years, Harris English and Matt Kuchar have played this tournament better than anyone like a pair, looking for the most wins ever in the tournament's history this week.

The QBE Shootout is another unique tournament in the PGA with teams built up with the best players in the world, men and women:

Last year, English and Kuchar won their third event here together, having won in 2013, 2016 and 2020 respectively. They are tied with Kenny Perry and Fred Couples for the most wins as individuals. They already hold the most wins as a unique team together, both Perry and Couples have won with multiple partners.

Harris and Kuchar are teaming again this year for their seventh event together.

The other teams include Lexi Thompson and Bubba Watson, Jason Day and Marc Leishman, Sam Burns and Billy Horschel, Kevin Na and Jason Kokrak, Charles Howell III and Ian Poulter, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman and Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones and Ryan Palmer, Sean O’Hair and WIll Zalatoris, Corey Conners and Graeme McDowell, K.J. Lee and Brandt Snedeker.

Each team is unique and talented, with the chance to win it altogether.

