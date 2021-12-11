The scores are through the roof here at the longest-running event in golf’s so-called 'silly season' of play at the second round of the QBE Shootout.

Through round one, a modified scramble, the team of Jason Day and Marc Leishman (-16) hold the lead, just one stroke ahead of two other pairs. Today is an alternate shot format as three-time former champions, Harris English and Matt Kuchar (-15), along with Graeme McDowell and Corey Conners (-15), are right on their heels.

How to Watch QBE Shootout, Second Round today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The record at the QBE Shootout is -37 (set last year by Harris and Kuchar), which could be shattered if the play continues to be this strong over the weekend.

There are five teams in a position to shoot between a -39 and -48 if they keep up this pace.

In the first round, a scramble, the leaders Day and Leishman knocked in two eagles and 12 birdies. There were only four holes on the day they did not score on and finished with zero bogeys for one of the best-looking scorecards the course has ever seen.

Just behind them, the team of McDowell and Conners had a similar round with one eagle and 13 birdies. Reigning champions Harris and Kuchar just finished with 15 birdies.

This is a fun event where the scores are going to run high with the format, but everyone was on their A-game yesterday.

Today switches to alternate shot, so it will be fun to see how partners work together, play the course and see how they react to each other's approach.

