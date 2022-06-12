Three of the best golfers in the world are at the top of the leaderboard for the final round of the RBC Canadian Open today.

The final round of the RBC Canadian Open from Toronto, Ontario, Canada is set up to be a duel between Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy. They enter the final round tied at -11 after playing fantastic third rounds, putting two of the best golfers in the world in the spotlight for the final round on a smaller PGA Tour event, showing why these events are great for golf.

How to Watch RBC Canadian Open, Final Round today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Finau and McIlroy both played terrific in the third round to set up a final round dual tied at the top of the leaderboard:

In the third round, Finau went off for a 62 (eight-under-par) to come back and tie McIlroy at the top of the leaderboard, after McIlroy shot five-under par himself.

Through 54 rounds Finau has 16 birdies, one eagle and seven bogeys to put himself in a position to win here today. In the third round he went off for seven birdies, an eagle and just one bogey.

For McIlroy, it has been about consistency. He shot five under par in the third round, going four under par in the first round and two under par in the second round.

He has 16 birdies and five bogeys through 54 holes.

The final round is going to mostly be about the two men tied at the top of the leaderboard, but right there behind them at nine-under par are Justin Thomas and Sam Burns, as well as Wyndham Clark and Alex Smalley.

Thomas came back to win the PGA Championship already this year and could do that again today after a 63 in the third round to climb up into a tie for third place, just two strokes back.

