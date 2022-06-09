The PGA Tour returns to Canada for the first time since 2019 as St. George’s hosts the Canadian Open for the sixth time.

Five of the top-10 players in the world have made their way to Toronto for today’s first round of the RBC Canadian Open, the first PGA stop north of the border since Rory McIlroy blistered the field with a final-round 61, winning by seven strokes in the 2019 edition of this event. McIlroy tees off today with Camilo Villegas and David Hearn to defend his title in search of his first tour win since October of 2021.

How to Watch RBC Canadian Open, First Round:

Match Date: June 9, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The last time the PGA tour played in Canada was in 2019. Back then, current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was on the Korn Ferry Tour, Collin Morikawa made his pro debut finishing and tied for 12th and Viktor Hovland was a week away from being a low amateur at the U.S. Open. Since then, that trio has all spent time in the top three of the world golf rankings and have combined for 12 tour wins.

McIlroy, along with Scheffler, 2022 PGA champion Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith and the winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge two weeks ago Sam Burns are all in the world golf ranking's top 10.

There are 20 Canadians in the field this week looking to be the first Canadian winner of this event since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. An all-Canadian trio of Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin and Mike Weir will get the lion's share of the gallery in the opening round at the par-71 course.

