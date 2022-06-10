Skip to main content

How to Watch RBC Canadian Open, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the RBC Canadian Open tees off with a packed leaderboard at the top on Friday.

Through the first round of the RBC Canadian Open from Toronto, the leaderboard is very competitive with Wyndham Clark holding a one-stroke lead. The field behind him is deep with talent and very competitive with Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tony Finau all in the hunt.

How to Watch RBC Canadian Open, Second Round today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch RBC Canadian Open, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Wyndham Clark holds a one-stroke lead over the field with a seven-under par, but a competitive field all around him:

In the first round, Clark knocked in seven birdies and zero bogies for a clean scorecard. If he can hold on today and into the weekend, it will give him his best chance to win his first tournament not only this season — but for his career.

Clark finished second at the Bermuda Championship last season in the best finish in his career.

Finau and McIlroy both shot a 66 in the first round behind Finau’s five birdies and one bogey and McIlroy’s making six birdies with two bogeys.

This tournament is in the headlines due to the creation of the LIV golf league that is poaching talent with huge offers, creating a tug of war between the new league and the PGA to see who will hold onto the fans of this sport.

The play of the golfers today shows just how great the PGA Tour is as well as why smaller tournaments like the RBC Canadian Open are important.

Without a tournament like the RBC Canadian Open, someone like Clark may not have a chance for the first win of his career and so many others will be in a position to get more points on the FedEx Cup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

