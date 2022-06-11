RBC Canadian Open, Third Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch RBC Canadian Open, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third round of the RBC Canadian Open has Rory McIlroy in the hunt today.

Heading into the weekend Wyndham Clark has held his lead at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He is one stroke ahead of the field that is coming up fast with five golfers tied just a stroke back, including Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy.

How to Watch RBC Canadian Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Cameron Smith may not be in contention to win this week, but his five-under par was the best round of the day and allowed him to make the cut.

Wyndham shot an even round with three birdies and three bogeys overall after a terrific performance of seven birdies and zero bogeys on the first day. He will be looking over his shoulder all day with the pack behind him closing in.

Austin Cook is alone at five-under par in the mix as well with nine more golfers just three strokes back at four under par led by Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns and Shane Lowry. The field is all bunched together at the top and all it will take is one strong round for any of the 15 golfers in the mix behind Clark to close the gap, or take the lead. 

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
