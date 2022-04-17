Skip to main content

How to Watch RBC Heritage, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the RBC Heritage tournament opens up with Patrick Cantlay trying to close it out today.

Patrick Cantlay (-10), the defending FedEx Cup champion, came into the weekend with the lead but finds himself in a tie for second just one stroke back on the final day of the RBC Heritage tournament. He is looking up at Harold Varner III (-11) after he shot a tournament-best 63 on Saturday to start championship Sunday with the lead.

How to Watch RBC Heritage, Final Round today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch RBC Heritage, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The third round was filled with strong performances and shots, led by Varner III and his 63 to take the lead:

Varner III was on his game on Saturday with eight birdies and zero bogeys after faltering some in the second round. Saturday was rough as he finished with two bogeys and two double bogeys on the day.

In a three-way tie for second place, Cantlay, Shane Lowry and Erik van Rooyen all sit just one stroke back.

Cantlay took a step back after two straight rounds in the 60s to shoot a 70 in round three. He has 17 birdies and seven bogeys for the tournament overall and will need to clean up the bogeys, four of which came on Saturday, to win here today.

The golfer to watch the most is Rooyen, as he is the only golfer seven that has shot three straight rounds in the 60s and so far has 14 birdies to only four bogeys and none on Saturday.

Four more golfers are two strokes back at -9 in Matt Kuchar, Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka and Aaron Wise.

With the PGA Championship, the second major of the season less than a month away, this is a solid tune-up.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

RBC Heritage, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18096559
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Red Wings

By Evan Lazar40 seconds ago
Apr 15, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates his second goal of the first period with teammate center Sam Bennett (9) against the Winnipeg Jets at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) while New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) defends during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 seconds ago
Soccer

Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 seconds ago
Soccer

Pumas UNAM vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 seconds ago
USATSI_18100843
PGA Tour

How to Watch RBC Heritage, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas40 seconds ago
college soccer
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs CA Tucuman

By Justin Carter15 minutes ago
imago1010517684h
Liga MX

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey

By Christine Brown15 minutes ago
Soccer

Athletic Bilbao vs. RC Celta de Vigo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy