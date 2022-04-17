The final round of the RBC Heritage tournament opens up with Patrick Cantlay trying to close it out today.

Patrick Cantlay (-10), the defending FedEx Cup champion, came into the weekend with the lead but finds himself in a tie for second just one stroke back on the final day of the RBC Heritage tournament. He is looking up at Harold Varner III (-11) after he shot a tournament-best 63 on Saturday to start championship Sunday with the lead.

How to Watch RBC Heritage, Final Round today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The third round was filled with strong performances and shots, led by Varner III and his 63 to take the lead:

Varner III was on his game on Saturday with eight birdies and zero bogeys after faltering some in the second round. Saturday was rough as he finished with two bogeys and two double bogeys on the day.

In a three-way tie for second place, Cantlay, Shane Lowry and Erik van Rooyen all sit just one stroke back.

Cantlay took a step back after two straight rounds in the 60s to shoot a 70 in round three. He has 17 birdies and seven bogeys for the tournament overall and will need to clean up the bogeys, four of which came on Saturday, to win here today.

The golfer to watch the most is Rooyen, as he is the only golfer seven that has shot three straight rounds in the 60s and so far has 14 birdies to only four bogeys and none on Saturday.

Four more golfers are two strokes back at -9 in Matt Kuchar, Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka and Aaron Wise.

With the PGA Championship, the second major of the season less than a month away, this is a solid tune-up.

