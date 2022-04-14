Skip to main content

How to Watch RBC Heritage, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The PGA Tour kicks off the RBC Heritage tournament with the first round today.

The first round of the RBC Heritage tournament for the PGA Tour kicks off today, with the first event after the Masters taking place. Scottie Scheffler won the Masters with a fantastic performance, and now the PGA Tour is back at it with another event for FedEx Cup points.

How to Watch RBC Heritage, First Round today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Watch RBC Heritage First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There have been some fantastic individual shots at the RBC Heritage tournament.

Cameron Smith is coming off a strong performance at the Masters where if not for a triple-bogey on his final day, he would have been right there in the mix with Scheffler for the win. The next major is about a month away with the PGA Championship in Oklahoma, giving the best golfers plenty of time to sharpen up.

Justin Thomas has strong odds this week as one of the best golfers in the world and is coming off a Masters performance he would like to forget, and one of the more emotional golfers on the PGA Tour should have a chip on his shoulder.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

RBC Heritage, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 28, 2019; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; JJ Henry putts on the 17th green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

RBC Heritage, First Round Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
BARCELONA
UEFA Europa League

Barcelona vs. Frankfurt Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina14 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
UEFA Europa League

Rangers vs. Braga Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina19 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
UEFA Europa League

Lyon vs. West Ham Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina24 minutes ago
shohei-ohtani
SI Guide

Shohei Ohtani Pitches and Hits Today

By Kevin Sweeney33 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) scores a run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) scores a run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mariners vs. White Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Apr 13, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy