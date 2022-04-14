RBC Heritage, First Round Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The PGA Tour kicks off the RBC Heritage tournament with the first round today.

The first round of the RBC Heritage tournament for the PGA Tour kicks off today, with the first event after the Masters taking place. Scottie Scheffler won the Masters with a fantastic performance, and now the PGA Tour is back at it with another event for FedEx Cup points.

How to Watch RBC Heritage, First Round today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

There have been some fantastic individual shots at the RBC Heritage tournament.

Cameron Smith is coming off a strong performance at the Masters where if not for a triple-bogey on his final day, he would have been right there in the mix with Scheffler for the win. The next major is about a month away with the PGA Championship in Oklahoma, giving the best golfers plenty of time to sharpen up.

Justin Thomas has strong odds this week as one of the best golfers in the world and is coming off a Masters performance he would like to forget, and one of the more emotional golfers on the PGA Tour should have a chip on his shoulder.

